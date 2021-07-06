Patrick Philip Goren, 72
BISBEE — On Saturday, July 10, a hometown hero will be remembered at the Bisbee Senior Center. Brother, uncle, cousin, friend, curmudgeon and life of the party, Patrick Philip Goren was many things to many people. Phil, born in Bisbee, is descended from a long line of Bisbee natives. His mother, Pat, was born in Bisbee, as was his grandmother, Bessie Davis. His family came to Bisbee in the late 80s (1880s, that is), and he was very proud of that 140 year history.
He graduated from BHS in 1966, and has remained in contact with most of his class throughout his life. Although he traveled the world after graduating from the University of Arizona in 1972, Bisbee was the magnet, the anchor, in his life. In 1995, he gave up his travels and career as an investigator for the U.S. government to return to his home to live out the rest of his life.
Phil lost his battle on June 17th, having spent years fighting a long-term battle with diabetes complicated with heart and kidney problems.
He leaves behind his much-loved niece Allena, an adopted son Jason, brother Bill, sister-in-law Kathy, and cousins Kathy and Nikki, as well as second cousins, classmates and many, many friends. In lieu of flowers or other transient worldly displays, please support your own choice of heart, kidney, or diabetic research groups. (Also, the Bisbee Senior Center may be honored with a donation in his name.)
A celebration of Phil’s life will be held at the Bisbee Senior Center, Saturday, July 10, at 11:00 a.m.