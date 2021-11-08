Patrick Richard Birch, 75

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Patrick, 75, of Sierra Vista, Arizona was born on August 6, 1946 in Southbridge, Massachusetts to the late Richard and Irene (St. Pierre) Birch.
Pat was a licensed Journeyman Wireman for 35 years. He belonged to the I.B.E.W. Union, local chapter # 96 in Worcester, Massachusetts. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge of Brooklyn, Connecticut.
Patrick was a lover of all things outdoors. He loved to go camping with grandchildren. Hunting, hiking, and fishing were all things he had the advantage of doing, the open air and the beauty of nature were a way for him to connect with himself and the Lord. His traveling was a new way to explore and create memories. Pat enjoyed playing cards and doing puzzles on the computer in his down time. He enjoyed shopping and would do all of the household shopping. Pat was a good man, always there to help friends or neighbors in need.
Pat leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Phyllis; children, Irene, Patrick Jr., Bruce, Dickie, Taunia, and Billy; siblings, Evelyn, Richard, Joel, and Louis; three grandchildren, Katie, Abigail, and Joseph; as well as many nieces and nephews; and his faithful companions, Dozer and Maple.
Patrick is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Irene; children, Lolita, Elmer, Amy, Robyne; siblings, Michael and Joseph.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Village Meadows Baptist Church at 1 PM. Those who wish to attend are asked to wear a mask during services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Village Meadows Baptist Church located at 1407 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.