Patrick Wayne Tinnell, 69

SIERRA VISTA — Patrick Wayne Tinnell passed away at age 69 on June 3, 2020 after courageously enduring a long challenging battle with renal cancer.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents David and Marion Norris and brother Michael Tinnell.
He leaves behind a loving and supportive wife of 44 years, Nancyann Kamaluonalani Tinnell.
Pat is remembered as a proud, supportive, and loving father of his children: Kekoahauoli Tinnell (Jessica Turk); Kealiiokamalu Tinnell (Katie Webb); Makia Tinnell; and calabash son, Mathew McLean and daughter, Sabrina Smith.
As a true Hawaiian Tutu, Pat loved sharing and doing things with his grandchildren: Kehaulani, Ikuwa, Akeakamai, Kamaluonalani, Noa, Kaleohano, and calabash Jade Smith.
He is also survived by his three brothers Daniel (Jill) Tinnell, Timothy (Debbie) Tinnell, Joseph (Geree) Norris; and sister, Myra Hayes. Also, there are many loving nieces and nephews. Along the way Pat was blessed with many meaningful lifetime friendships.
Pat was a master mechanic who worked in Hawaii, Germany, and Arizona. Later he changed careers and retired as a Pharmacist Technician. Pat’s most favored hobby was to play and sing all types of music. His true musical love and passion was playing and sharing the teachings of Hawaiian music on his many ukuleles, guitars and other instruments. His wonderful cooking and baking skills will be remembered through the generations.Family and friends are reminded of Pat’s gentle spirit through a song he played often “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” Brother IZ style.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to the American Cancer Society are welcomed.Funeral services and a Celebration of Life will be held at St Andrew's Catholic Church, Sierra Vista, Arizona at a date when restrictions are lifted.
