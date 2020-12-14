Patsy Ingle, 90

PEARCE — Patsy Ingle was born on November 19, 1930 and went home to the Lord on December 9, 2020 at the age of 90. She was the daughter of Lee Roy Garey and Gila (Parker) Garey. On July 31, 1948 she married Myron Ingle. They were married 71 years and had three children. Patsy loved her husband and family. She was a homemaker, 4-H leader and a school bus driver. She enjoyed hunting and fishing. Patsy was a member of the Church of Christ. Patsy is survived by sons, Curtis (Donna) Ingle and Gary (Lynn) Ingle; brother, Roger (JoAnn) Garey; sisters Twila Shelton, Bette (Deeg) Di Giovanni, and Eva Recento; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Dorothy Hopkins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Myron, daughter Pamela (Ingle) Riggs; brother Bill Garey; sisters Eunice Hackett and Doralie Wright.
Graveside services were 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Pearce Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her name to the New Mexico Children's Home, 1356 NM-236, Portales, New Mexico 88130 or to the J-6 Church of Christ. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
