Patsy Joy Bendall, 85

PHOENIX — Patsy Joy Bendall, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. Patsy is survived by her children, Kelly, Leslie, Jenny, Laura, Lisa and Barry and their spouses, Sandy, Glenn, Gary, Kevin, Brad and Laura, 21 grandchildren, and their spouses, and 34 great grandchildren and counting, and 7 nieces and nephews, and her three brother-in- laws, that she always referred to as the brothers she never had. Patsy will now join her husband Will, her parents and three sisters, for a joyful reunion in heaven.
Patsy was born in Louisville, Kentucky to Everett and Nina Martin. She was born at home and was the youngest of four daughters. Patsy attended an all girl’s high school in Louisville, Kentucky graduating in 1952. She went on to graduate in 1955 from Georgetown College with Home Economics and Teaching degree in three years. She always told us she was smarter than the average bear!
Patsy was very passionate about her role as a grade school teacher in Sierra Vista, Arizona for over 20 years! She always had a fondness for watching her former students grow into successful teens and adults and stayed in contact with many of them over the years. In their retirement years, Patsy and Will enjoyed traveling in their RV extensively throughout the country with their two Shih Tzu’s, Molly and Lil’lBear. They also traveled to visit Laura and Kevin’s family in Europe soon after their daughter Petra was born in Germany in 2004, and were able to visit many nearby countries. Patsy loved her family and family gatherings, and always wanted to find a way to get everybody together in the same place whenever possible. In 2017, we had a huge family (65) reunion in Phoenix where kids, grands, great grands, and nieces celebrated great family fun!
Making traditions brought her joy! One of the family favorites were her “bad day” gifts that she would wrap for every single person in the family every Christmas. There were rules to follow. You could only open your gift when you were having a bad day, and no birthdays or holidays allowed.
Another special tradition was purchasing small Bibles for each grandchild as they were born in pink or blue leather. As the grandchildren reached their high-school graduation she would read a Bible for them that year and make special personal notes and give it to them on their Graduation Day.
Our family has been blessed throughout our lives from the love, guidance, and occasional timeout from Mom. We'd like to share a little more insight to some of her favorite things – here are a few of those most loved or enjoyed by her:
• Anything quilted – quilts, wall hangings, coasters. Handmade by her or any talented quilter.
• Pretty sit-a-rounds – little boxes, little ceramic animals, and there is no telling what treasures you may find if you look inside.
• Red wine, and it’s even better if there are Hershey’s chocolate kisses or Cheez-It’s included.
• Salty potato chips (in a pretty canister) and even better if it’s a midnight snack
• A pantry is a must have – one with a little room for food and a place to display more pretty things
• Loved writing poems full of witty humor here and there.
• A well- organized alphabetical spice drawer made her smile
• Pretty notebooks that held important dates, calendars, phone numbers, and notes
• Her competitive spirit loved to teach the kids how to play games, cards, and checkers –but they had to learn the strategy, there was no letting them win.
• Among her favorites, would be candid pictures of the grand kids or great grands caught doing something you would least expect!
To celebrate the life of this special lady, funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary Bethany Chapel, 710 W Bethany Home Road, Phoenix Arizona 85013. The service can be viewed through this live stream link https://www.facebook.com/ALMooreGrimshaw/ . A facebook account is not necessary.
The family would like to personally thank the staff of Fellowship Square and Oasis for the love and care given to their parents over the past few years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to: The Nature Conservancy, Ramsey Canyon Preserve, Hummingbird Sanctuary Hereford, Arizona or Campus Crusades.
