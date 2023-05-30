Paul Allen Phillips,76 May 30, 2023 May 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paul passed May 3, 2023 in Miracle valley. Paul was retired military a Vietnam Veteran and well respected. Funeral will be at 9:00 am at 1300 S Buffalo Soldier trail, please assemble at 8:30 am. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Most Popular La Sierra Grill Steakhouse opens with plans for a big future A town too tough to die celebrates a legend Video, accelerant evidence led investigators to suspect in church fires Lithium mining exploration to begin at Willcox Playa Douglas man arrested in connection to two church fires Supervisors approve jail district vote; tax to begin in 2024 Feds say SV woman caught with 2,000 counterfeit Xanax pills Memorial ceremony held on post to remember the fallen Fallen military heroes remembered Berry, Alcantar selected Douglas High School’s valedictorian, salutatorian Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Most Popular La Sierra Grill Steakhouse opens with plans for a big future A town too tough to die celebrates a legend Video, accelerant evidence led investigators to suspect in church fires Lithium mining exploration to begin at Willcox Playa Douglas man arrested in connection to two church fires Supervisors approve jail district vote; tax to begin in 2024 Feds say SV woman caught with 2,000 counterfeit Xanax pills Memorial ceremony held on post to remember the fallen Fallen military heroes remembered Berry, Alcantar selected Douglas High School’s valedictorian, salutatorian COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started