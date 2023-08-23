Paul H. Wirsching, Sr., 87

SIERRA VISTA—Paul H. Wirsching, Sr., 87, passed away gently at the home of his daughter, Susan, in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, August 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He passed away from a chronic medical condition.

Paul was born October 1, 1935, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Hugh and Alice Wirsching. He was their only child, and was truly their pride and joy. As a child, he was affectionately referred to as “Sonny” by his mother, and as “Red” by his friends.

