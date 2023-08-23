SIERRA VISTA—Paul H. Wirsching, Sr., 87, passed away gently at the home of his daughter, Susan, in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, August 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He passed away from a chronic medical condition.
Paul was born October 1, 1935, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Hugh and Alice Wirsching. He was their only child, and was truly their pride and joy. As a child, he was affectionately referred to as “Sonny” by his mother, and as “Red” by his friends.
Paul always had a passion for education. After getting his bachelor's degree at Saint Louis university, he went on to get his masters degree at Notre Dame, and then his PhD in civil engineering at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. For the majority of his career he was an esteemed professor at the University of Arizona, teaching and mentoring students from around the globe. He also spent his career doing research work for many companies. His specialties were; Structural reliability and probabilistic mechanics, Random vibration analysis and design, and Specialty in metal fatigue and fracture reliability analysis and design.
He was inducted into the Offshore Energy Center’s Hall of Fame as a technology pioneer for his work on reliability-based design of marine structures. He was instrumental in placing the unmanned spacecraft, Surveyor, on the moon, the first lunar landing. He received many other honors and authored many publications and books during his storied career.
Paul was very active. He either ran the streets around the university or he ran up and down the stadium steps every day at lunch. While at his home in Colorado, he biked all over Durango, as well as climbed three fourteeners.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Alice Wirsching, his first wife, Jeanne, and his son, Paul, Jr. He leaves behind his wife, Barbara Swasey, and children, Susan (Don) Dempski, Patricia (Mike) Gipson, and Catherine Roberts, as well as Barbara’s daughters Diana (Dave) Wilcox, Sara (Gary) Brock, and Greta (Pat) Hadlock. He also had nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He had many wonderful qualities, but his greatest one was his kindness. He was gentle to everyone he met, and always had kind things to say about people.
He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.
He will be remembered in a Celebration of Life service at Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2023.