Paul Hotzel, 78

SURPRISE — It is with great sadness that our family announces the loss of Master Sergeant (RET) Paul Michael Hotzel formerly of Sierra Vista, Arizona. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones in Surprise, Arizona on June 13, 2021 at the age of 78.
His passions were archery, hunting, scuba diving, and his pet rabbit.
Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Tomiko Hotzel; daughters: Elizabeth Morgan and her husband James; Linda Horine and her husband Denver III. Grandchildren: Natasha Sutton and her husband Donovan; Xenesha Blackburn and her husband Collin; Denver Horine IV. Great grandchildren: Jasmine and Braelyn Sutton, brother, Randy (Happy) Hall, niece, Marila Powell.
A short military honors service will be held at 10am (please arrive 9:40am) July 9, 2021 at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.