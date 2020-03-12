Paul Joseph McDonnell, 85

SIERRA VISTA–Paul Joseph McDonnell was born on March 15, 1934 and passed March 8, 2020 at the age of 85.
Fair Winds and Following Seas Shipmate.
Retired BMC Boatswain Mate Chief Petty Officer Paul J. McDonnell, born to James and Ruth McDonnell of Ohaha, Nebraska joined the United States Navy at the age of 17 and proudly served his country for 30 years.
Paul was preceded in death by wife Jeanne Rae McDonnell (Coe), sons Patrick Joseph McDonnell, Paul Michael McDonnell and daughter Laura Ann McDonnell.
Paul leaves behind wife Joan McDonnell daughters Rita German (Dave), Janet Smolic (John), sisters Helen McDonnell, Rita Zadalis (James), brother-in-law James Coe (Phyllis), daughter-in-law Mary McDonnell as well as 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Paul always had a story that would make you laugh and touched many lives. He is loved by many of all ages and will be deeply missed.
A viewing will be held at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 S. Hwy 92 in Sierra Vista on Thursday, March 19 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m.
Mass will be held at St. Andrews the Apostle Church, 800 Taylor Drive in Sierra Vista on Friday, March 20 at 9:00 a.m. Burial will be at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista at 11:00 a.m.
