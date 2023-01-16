Paul Kerchum, 102

BENSON- Paul Kerchum was born 25 January 1920 Youngstown, Ohio to Pavel and Anna (Bohut) Kerchum.

Raised in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1938 and served with E Co., 27th Infantry, Hawaii. After that enlistment he re-enlisted with B Co., 31st Infantry. At the outbreak of WWII, he fought in the Philippines until the surrender of US Forces at Bataan. He is a survivor of the Bataan Death March and 3 ½ years as a POW. He survived the “Death Ships” as he was transferred to mainland Japan, ending the war at Mitsubishi Mine Number 11, Hosokura, Japan.

