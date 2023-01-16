Paul Kerchum, 102

BENSON- Paul Kerchum was born 25 January 1920 Youngstown, Ohio to Pavel and Anna (Bohut) Kerchum.
Raised in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1938 and served with E Co., 27th Infantry, Hawaii. After that enlistment he re-enlisted with B Co., 31st Infantry. At the outbreak of WWII, he fought in the Philippines until the surrender of US Forces at Bataan. He is a survivor of the Bataan Death March and 3 ½ years as a POW. He survived the “Death Ships” as he was transferred to mainland Japan, ending the war at Mitsubishi Mine Number 11, Hosokura, Japan.
After the war he was in the Army/Air Corp until the creation of the US Air Force. He served in the Air Force in Supply until his retirement as a CMSGT until 1 August 1966. Moving to Tucson, Arizona, where he began working in real estate and finally owning PK Realty in Mescal, Arizona.
A member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church where he worked in various ministries for over 30 years and was a founding member of their Knights of Columbus council.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria (Winters) Kerchum after 73 years of marriage and his son Paul.
He is survived by his daughter Paula (Kerchum) Desmarais and her husband Ronald their four children, his grandson Domonic, and 19 grandchildren/great grandchildren. Paul was a member of the many veteran organizations and spoke at the Veterans Memorial for many years. He never turned down an invitation to talk about his POW experiences to organizations, but especially to schools. He will be greatly missed.
His funeral will be at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Benson, Arizona on 25 January 2023. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra, Vista, Arizona with full military honors. Please be at the staging area no later than 12:30 pm. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com
Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.