Paul Puttkammer, 87

SIERRA VISTA — Paul Puttkammer, a loving husband, father and grandfather; passed away on November 10, 2020 - he was 87 years old. Paul was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin, to John and Edna Puttkammer. He received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Go Badgers!
Paul’s life was one large demonstration of love; his love was endless and truly a renewable resource. Paul’s life was an example on how to measure the value of a man – by the number of hearts touched.
Paul loved his country: serving in the Korean War, Vietnam War and retiring with twenty years of service from the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant Colonel. Paul’s humbling demonstration of selflessness and courage inspired future generations of Puttkammers to serve our nation, as well.
After retiring from the Army, Paul began his second career as an executive for a technology company in Colorado before finally (and actually) retiring a second time where he moved with his wife, Shirley to Sierra Vista, Arizona, where Paul pursued more serious pursuits, like his golf game and soaking in the Arizona sunshine. Paul loved his community: he was active in his church and volunteered throughout the Sierra Vista community.
Paul loved his family. Paul and Shirley’s only son, Jeff, was their world. Jeff held more space in Paul and Shirley’s hearts than anyone else. Paul is survived by his son, Jeff and his wife (Lindy) and four grandchildren who received his infinite affection; he adored them and was extremely proud of their accomplishments. There was not a graduation or Christmas Paul missed, all in an effort to be close to his loved ones. Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, and his brother, Jack, who also served in the military as Naval Aviator.
And in his final act of eternal love, Paul will join his beloved wife, Shirley. His soulmate and best friend. Shirley’s death preceded Paul’s by three years – now the two will be entombed together on earth and joined together in heaven. If one guardian angel was not enough, now the Puttkammer family has two.
Dad/Papa, not a day will pass that we don’t miss you, your endless supply of Good N’ Plenty’s and the graceful way you showered us in love. The mark you have left on our hearts is eternal. We promise to love others with the same fervor you loved us.
Love, Jeff, Lindy, Kelsey, Gregg, Jake and Sydney
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul’s memory to The Wounded Warrior Project through the ‘Honor and Memorial Donation’ page at:
Given the current circumstances with COVID-19, funeral services will be held on a future date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.