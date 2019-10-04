Paul Quain, 67
SIERRA VISTA— Beloved Paul Quain lost his three and a half year battle with cancer on September 28, 2019. Paul will be missed by his mother, Agnes Quain; brother, Dean Quain; nephew; niece; grand-nephew; grand-niece; extended family; and friends. Paul attended Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church and spent his life in Colorado and Arizona. He was a professional caregiver, but excelled as a devoted caregiver to both his disabled father and then his mother. He was a beloved son, great brother, and wonderful friend. A carpenter and cabinet maker, you can be sure in addition to praising his Lord that Paul is already building all of us mansions in Heaven, as promised by his Lord. Hopefully, he is also finding time for playing golf and fishing with Dad. Paul’s memorial service will be conducted at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, and will be followed by a reception at the church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.