Paul Robertson, 82

SIERRA VISTA — Long time Sierra Vista resident, Paul Timothy Robertson, 82, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, of natural causes. Paul was born in New London, Connecticut on June 10, 1939 to Melville (Mel) Gammon Robertson and Elizabeth (Betty) Robertson.
Paul attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology and obtained a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Physics. After college, Paul worked on several contracts for the United States Department of Defense worldwide, retiring in the mid 90's from Ft. Huachuca with his wife, Patricia (Pat) Robertson, who preceded him in death. Paul and Pat fell in love with the beauty and community of Sierra Vista. They were members of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, active with Sierra Vista Community Choir and Community Band utilizing his skills playing the Baritone horn. Paul was also an avid long distance runner competing in 100+ marathons and super marathons.
Mr. Robertson is survived by his loving brother and sister in law, David and Pam Robertson of Auburn, California, who tirelessly managed his affairs after he was diagnosed with dementia in the mid 2000's. Mr. Robertson is also survived by his longtime caretaker daughter, Alicia Robertson, and her spouse, Tim Willsey of Sierra Vista, Arizona, as well as his son, Tim and Paula Robertson of Middletown, Delaware, and daughter Sara and Justin De Santis of Baltimore, Maryland. Mr. Robertson also had three grandchildren, three great grandchildren and his Goldendoodle Charlie, who misses him greatly.
Family has chosen to have a private service for Mr. Robertson. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Paul to the Tucson Medical Center Hospice Care, Peppi’s House.