Paul Siler, 81

BENSON — Paul Siler of Pearce/Sunsites passed away in Benson on November 22, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born in Pocatello, Idaho on February 26, 1939 to Milton and Ruth Taptuka. Paul served in the United States Navy, owned and operated his own Electrical Company in California and Arizona. Was an avid golfer, bowler and poker player. He had been a member of the Elks in California. He is survived by his sons, Randy Siler and Danny (Shari) Siler both of Sunsites; and grandchildren, Zachary Chapman of California and Nicole Siler of Pearce/Sunsites; along with a niece Tanya Fike and nephews Terry Sheets and Casey "Rocky" Sheets. Also surviving is his former wife, Kay Siler Ullman and her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who he treated like his own: Tamie Moon, Michelle Alford, Ed Barnes, Travis Skakles, Asya Moon, Evan Walser, Shenea Moon, Forrest Norwood, Lincoln Norwood and Kayla Moon. Preceding him in death was his parents, his twin sister Pat Fike, his Aunt Bea Ornales and his first wife Wanda Mendenhall.
A private service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in his name to the Good Samaritan Society- Quiburi Mission in Benson. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
