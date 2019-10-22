Paul Sydney Adams, 90

SIERRA VISTA–Paul S. Adams passed away on October 1, 2019 at the Arizona State Veterans’ Home in Tucson, Arizona.
Paul was born in Ithaca, New York on October 28, 1928, a son of the late Paul and Margaret (Terwilliger) Adams. Soon after he graduated from Newfield High School in 1946, Paul entered the United States Navy; retiring in 1966 with the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer (E8). While in the Navy, he attended Navy Radar School and was later assigned as a Radar Instructor at Treasure Island, California. Paul was a veteran of both WWII and the Korean War and was a plank owner of the Battleship USS Mississippi. After retirement from the Navy, Paul worked for Union 76 until he retired in 1986.
Paul was predeceased by his first wife, Virginia, his sister Mary (Adams) Smith and brother John Adams.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nora, her children and their families; sister Lucy (Adams) Huttunen, brothers Jim Adams and Ken (Harriet) Adams in addition to many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Virginia’s children Janet, Theresa, Rosie and their families.
Paul was a fiercely proud American who served his country well. He will be remembered as a kind and loving person and missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
A service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel at the Veterans’ Cemetery on Buffalo Soldiers Trail. Afterwards, there will be a remembrance ceremony at the Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista, followed by a reception.
To plant a tree in memory of 90 Paul Sydney Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.