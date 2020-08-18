Paul Thuerauf, 79
WILLCOX — Paul Thuerauf passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 15, 2020, two days before his 80 Birthday after a long illness. Paul was born in Mount Vernon, Iowa, August 17, 1940, the fifth child of John and Helen Hudachek Thuerauf. Paul was a lifelong farmer, first in Iowa and then in the Kansas Settlement, Willcox, Arizona.
On June 30,1962, he married his wife of 58 years, Theresa Van De Voorde, in Brooklyn, Iowa, who survives him. Paul is also survived by his sons and families: Jeff of Phoenix, John (Adriana) of Plum City, Wisconssin, and Fr. Jason Thuerauf of Wheat Ridge, Colorado; five grandchildren, Michael (Chelsea), Sabrina, Mary, Mariana, and Daniella Thuerauf. Paul is also survived by his sister, Mary Ann Hotka of River Falls, Wisconssin, his brother, David (Ann) of Mt. Vernon, Iowa, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his son, Joe, and his parents. Funeral plans are for the Rosary on Friday Eve, August 21, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Westlawn Funeral Home, and the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Pearce/ Sunsites, Arizona on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Donations can be made to St. Jude Thaddeus Church. P.O. Box 328, Pearce, Arizona 85625 or to a charity of your choice. Please follow all the suggested CDC guidelines. Thank You.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapel-mortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
