Paul Stanley Woodruff, Jr. went to his eternal rest on December 15, 2020 at his home in Pickford, Michigan. He is survived by his parents, Paul (Woody) Woodruff and Nancy Kimble, wife Colleen, daughters Collette A. Woodruff and Jewel Delgado, son Robert McDermott, grandson Joseph Munoz and Nathaniel Woodruff, sisters Renie (Bill) Lattea, and brother Scott (Woody) Woodruff.

