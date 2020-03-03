Sierra Vista — Peggy reposed at home on February 25, 2020. She was born November 02, 1955 in Fort Sill, Oklahoma to the late Grady Sr. and Maxine Moore. She was preceded in death by three older brothers Grady Jr. (Georgea), Mike (Keitha) and Pat (Liz). She is survived by a younger brother Tim (Kathy) of Anchorage, Alaska and daughter Meghann Wren Moore of Tucson, Arizona.
The family settled in Sierra Vista when her father took a Civil Service job at Ft. Huachuca in the 1960s. They moved into the neighborhood of Village Meadows where she spent many good years making friends as Sierra Vista grew and was a part of the large Circle of Friends who will sorely miss her.
The only girl of 5 children she grew up a tomboy and a princess. At a young age she started dance lessons and was accomplished in many genre. She performed in local shows and entertained in Sierra Vista and Tucson. Peggy had a passion for crafts, sewing and baking which she learned from her mother and more importantly loved our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Peggy graduated from Buena High School in 1973 then moved to Tucson. There she became a very loving and protective single parent. She later returned to Sierra Vista to raise her young daughter and to be near family. She worked as a clerk and administrator for different agencies. Her last job as a caregiver helping those in need proved to be the true calling of this little woman with a giving heart.
Memorial to be announced at a later date.
