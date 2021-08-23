If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Penny Lee Axson Peterson-Naegle, 71
MERIDIAN, IDAHO — On August 21, 2021, Penny Lee Axson Peterson-Naegle, 71, passed away in Meridian, Idaho.
Penny was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on September 18, 1949. She grew up in Toronto, Ontario until her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona when she was twelve, whereupon her family met missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and were baptized. She maintained a strong testimony of Jesus Christ throughout her entire life, as well as an unwavering devotion to her native Canada.
She was sealed to Don Leon Peterson in the Mesa, Arizona Temple on February 12, 1969. She is preceded in death by parents, Robert (Bob) Herbert Axson and Bertha Esmeralda (Alda) Glynn, husband and eternal companion of 25 years, Don Leon Peterson (1945-1994), and her second husband of 22 years, John Charles Naegle (1939-2018); and granddaughter, Sarah Jane Rosenlund. She is survived by siblings: Pam (Dale) Johnson and Jeff (Mary) Axson; children and stepchildren: Don Robert “Scott” (Jordan) Peterson, Jonathan (Stephanie) Peterson, Dennese (Jamee) Mahoney, Patricia (James) Fry, Wendy (Steven) Rosenlund, Randall “Scott” (Cathleen “Grace”) Naegle, Andrea (Michael) Selleck, Kristi (Derek) Kerr; and twenty-eight beloved grandchildren and a host of friends.
Penny enjoyed traveling between her summer home in Spokane, Washington and her winter home in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She nurtured a life-long network of friends along the way. She enjoyed cooking, baking and sharing meals with neighbors and friends, tending flowers, being a member of community groups and traveling.
The funeral service will begin 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Main Street Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 48 Main Street, in Snowflake, Arizona. The viewing will be from 9:00-9:45 A.M. Interment will follow at the Lakeside Cemetery, 1265 Larson Road in Lakeside, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences.