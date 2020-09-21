Pete Elias Benites, 75

BISBEE — On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Pete Elias Benites was set free from this earth. He passed away in his home in the care of his loving wife.
He was born on October 21, 1944 to Jesus Elias Benites and Ysabel Reyna Benites Encinas. Pete attended Bisbee High School and the Los Angeles Trade Technical College in California. He worked at several printing companies as a Lithographer in Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Tucson; thanks to the mentorship of Jesus “Feddy” Ramirez. He then, after working 11 years with the City of Sierra Vista, retired in 2017.
Pete loved to sing, dance, and play the guitar. He was an avid hunter and had a passion to be in the White Mountains. He enjoyed camping and RVing through the different parts of the southwest with his family. He was a sports buff, and enjoyed attending baseball and football games with family and friends and loved to watch tennis matches on TV. He spoiled the animals and birds around the property and was especially fond of our cat, Miss Kudly. He liked to cook his own food to savor all the flavors, especially from Tia Charla’s recipe book.
Pete was preceded in death by his mom, Ysabel Encinas (Ignacio); his father, Jesus Benites (Mary); his brothers Ishmael Tamayo, Richard Benites, and Baby Benites.
Pete is survived by his wife of 22 years, Bebe Gonzales Benites; sons Anthony Elias Benites and John Tim Benites; brother Ruben Benites; sisters Betty (Dave) Bartholomew and Irene (Joe) Astorga; several grandchildren and a great grandchild; numerous aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Pete will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St., Phoenix, Arizona 85008.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation on behalf of Pete Benites to Casa De La Paz Hospice, 210 El Camino Real B, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
The family would like to thank the staff at Casa De La Paz Hospice for their continued support during Pete’s illness. We would especially like to thank Nurse Jill Berry for her compassion, warmth, and joyful way in comforting “Mr. Sweet Pea.” He always looked forward to her visits.
Thank you to those that offered daily Prayers of Healing, Comfort, and Peace. We were blessed every day. Psalm 23:6 – “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
