Peter B. Wilharm, Jr., 73

BENSON — Peter B. Wilharm, Jr., son of Peter B. Wilharm, Sr. and Marjorie Patricia Wilharm, was born on September 29, 1948 in Waterloo, Iowa at Allen Memorial Hospital. Pete was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Benson, Arizona. He received his education at Benson Unified School District, graduating from Benson High School in 1966. He attended college at Arizona State University. Pete proudly served in the U.S. Army 4th Infantry during the Vietnam War.
In December of 1972, he married and was the proud father of two children, daughter Kori, and son Clinton. While raising his children, Pete was employed by Sundt Construction, then ran ranches throughout southeastern Arizona, built and operated local businesses, finally retiring from S.S.V.E.C. On February 18, 1993 he was united in marriage with Marilyn Kramm at Community Presbyterian Church in Benson. Together they resided on the family property, Point West, blending their families and making it their home.
Pete was a very active participant with The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Barney-Figueroa Post # 6271 and American Legion Post #45 of Benson, Arizona. He was a proud member of Southwestern Pioneer Cowboy Association. As a devout child of Christ, for nearly the past 30 years Pete and his wife have enjoyed fellowshipping at various churches throughout Benson. Nothing made him happier than sitting outside having a cup of coffee with Marilyn, hunting trips with “the boys”, supervising duties at the family ranch, or leading the cheering section at his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Following a sudden illness, Pete’s death occurred on the evening of Monday, January 24, 2022 at Tucson Medical Center. He was 73 years old. In addition to his wife, Marilyn, of Benson, Arizona, he is survived by two sisters; Sharon Markley of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and Carol Estavillo and her husband Thomas of Willcox, Arizona; one son, Clinton R. Wilharm, and his wife Sacha, of Benson, Arizona; one daughter, Kori Howard, and her husband Danny, of Vail, Arizona; two step-daughters, Yvette Byers, and her husband Gary, of Tucson, Arizona; and Gena Arostequi of Benson, Arizona; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Clinton Robert Wilharm, Jr.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Community Presbyterian Church, 590 S. Huachuca St., Benson, AZ 85602. Pete’s burial will be at Cochise Gardens of Rest Cemetery following the service.