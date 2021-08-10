Peter H. Glisch, 83

SIERRA VISTA — Peter H. Glisch passed away on August 3,2021 after a recent diagnosis of terminal cancer. Pete was 83 years young.
Pete was born in Milwaukee, WI on February 19,1938, to his parents Harry and Marian Glisch. Pete attended Washington High School in Milwaukee, upon graduation he went on to study at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He was drafted into the Army and was stationed at Ft. Huachuca Arizona. He fell in love with the Southwest and after completing his military service, decided to make Sierra Vista his permanent home.
In 1966 he met and fell in love with Norma Whitt and her three children. They married on April 25, 1967 and had 47 years of marriage until her passing in 2014. He adopted Norma’s three children shortly after their marriage and they created a wonderful home. Pete was the most supportive and “levelheaded” of parents. To his children Pete is the only father they ever had and they feel grateful and blessed to have had him as their Dad.
Pete had a wonderful career in Civil Service on Fort Huachuca. He worked at the airfield and loved flying with the military personnel. He made many lifelong friends throughout his career. Once he retired, he stayed busy with his John Deere Tractor, Volunteering at the Sierra Vista Police Department, and of course all of Norma’s Antique endeavors.
In 2017 Pete developed a friendship with Sharon Page which eventually turned to romance. Pete and Sharon were married on June 28, 2019. Along with Sharon, Pete gained a new extended family and friends which he became very close to. Sharon was a light to him up until his passing.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Marion Glisch, brother Tommy Glisch, sister Patricia Hansen, and his wife Norma Glisch. Pete is survived by his wife Sharon Glisch, son Charles Glisch (Texas), daughter Jeanna Lumpkins (Ross Slaydon)(Texas), daughter Karen Fanning (Chuck Gallagher) (New Mexico). His brother and wife Michael and Maryellen Glisch, 5 Grandsons, 7 Great grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, and countless friends of the family who thought of him as “Papa Pete”, “Uncle Pete”, “Petey”, “George”. He was a support to many.
We are saddened by the loss of our Dad and encourage all who knew him to remember the words of wisdom and encouragement he offered. We will be having a Celebration of Life Memorial for all who would like to attend.
Celebration of Life Memorial August 28, 2021 at 11:00am Country Estates Baptist Church 5700 S highway 92 Sierra Vista, AZ 85615. In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to: American Cancer Society Relay for Life C/0 Leann Schmidt (520)249-6164.