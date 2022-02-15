Peter Louis Metzler, 71

BISBEE — Peter Louis Metzler was born October 13, 1950 in Long Beach, California to Louis and Regina Metzler. He graduated from Banning High School in Wilmington, California in 1968. He entered the United States Air Force July 30, 1969 and served until July 29, 1973 during the Vietnam era. He moved to Bisbee shortly after and married his former wife, Martha Palomino. Peter and Martha had two children, Julio and Dianna Metzler.
He pursued a career in education and achieved an Associates of Science Degree from Cochise College in 1980 and a Bachelor of Arts in Education Degree from the University of Arizona in 1982.
Peter taught at Naco School District from 1983 until 1990. He loved teaching, and was a favorite among many of his students. He inspired many lives, teaching math, music, and chess. Peter was always quick with a joke and wanted nothing more than to leave a person laughing and knowing something new. He was kind hearted and gentle.
Peter retired from teaching and enjoyed traveling. He settled in Talihina, Oklahoma for many years where he made many long lasting friends. He moved back to Bisbee in 2019 to be close to his daughter and grandchildren. He enjoyed a quiet retirement at the Mountain View Gardens Retirement Home in Sierra Vista, where also made many wonderful friends.
Peter passed away on February 13, 2022 after battling complications from COVID 19 at Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona. He is deeply mourned and missed as a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Peter is survived by his children Julio (Kebrina) Metzler and Dianna (Stephen) Bradshaw; and his five grandchildren Savannah, Brianna, Gabriel, Scarlett, and Stella; his brothers Philip, Aaron and Paul (Karla); sister Kathy, and his cousin Gloria.
Services will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The Viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m., the Rosary at 10:00 am., followed by the Mass at 10:30 a.m. A celebration of life will take place at the American Legion in Bisbee from noon to 4 p.m. The burial will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Fort Huachuca on March 1. Special thanks to Alex Espinosa Funeral Home for assisting in these services.