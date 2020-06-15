PAYSON — Peter "Pete" Moore, 66, of Payson, Arizona passed away peacefully at his home on June 7, 2020. Peter was born on September 20, 1953 at the Douglas Hospital in Douglas, Arizona to Lawrence E. Moore, Sr. and Helen Kintzele Moore of the Rafter X Ranch in Rucker Canyon. Pete attended Elfrida Elementary School, and Clawson Elementary and Huber Middle School in Douglas. He graduated from Douglas High School, and received his Associate Degree at Cochise College, Douglas, in the Aviation Department. He went on to earn his Private Pilot's License. Pete was always electronically gifted and made a career in the Cable Television and Satellite fields. His occupation began at the Douglas Cable TV Co. which led him to Williams, Arizona and later to Payson, Arizona where he made his home. In his early days he worked summers at the family ranch in Rucker Canyon and also worked at the Douglas Bowling Alley and Glasscock's TV and Repair. At each of the towns he worked in, he joined the Elks Clubs, and also served in the local Volunteer Fire Departments. Upon retiring from the Cable TV ventures, he came back to Rucker Canyon to help out with the family Bar M Bar Cattle Co. operations, engaging in general maintenance duties. He returned to Payson in 2013 to his home and shop on Airline Boulevard. Peter Louis Moore was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother Lawrence " Lariat" (Anne Marie) Moore, Jr. of Willcox, Arizona; sister Michaele Francisco of Mesa, Arizona; a nephew Jonathan (Lesli) Napier; niece Cassandra Moore; nephew Jake Moore; cousin John Patton and grand-nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his close friend and co-worker Marvin Winters, of Payson, Arizona. Pete is remembered by his family and friends for his jovial and pleasant disposition and strong devotion to his flag and country. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Calvary Cemetery, 1501 5th Street in Douglas, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, any contributions in Pete's name may be made to the B.P.O.E Elks Lodge #955, 650 E 10th Street, Douglas, Arizona 85607 or a charity of one's choice. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com
