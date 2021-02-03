Petra Hedwig Carter, 68

Our beloved wife, mother, sister and Omi was called by her Lord and Savior to her home in Heaven on January 5, 2021. Petra was born in Furth, Germany on November 22, 1952. She was an Army brat and followed her family to posts around the US until arriving at Fort Huachuca in 1966. They moved off post to Signal Village, one of the first subdivisions in Sierra Vista, where her mother still lives. Petra graduated from Buena High School and attended beauty school. She worked in Sierra Vista at BluJeans, the Hair Experience and Sizzors and had a continuously active Cosmetologist License for over 40 years. Her loyal clientele were her very close friends. She raised her daughter, Melissa, by working hard at the salon and then working hard at home. She was so very proud of Melissa for becoming a great Mom, a true and loyal friend to all who knew her and a successful small business owner with a college degree. Petra enjoyed her family, starting with her mother, Wally or Oma, her sisters Norma and Elenore and her brothers Pete and Wayne. Along the way, she met a retired soldier and swept him off his feet. She married Larry and they began their branch of the family. They welcomed Melissa's son, Zachary, Petra's Schatz, into the family and helped raise him. Each family can have only one Oma at a time, so Petra chose to be called Omi and became Omi to Zach and all who knew her. When Wayne met and married Regina, Omi welcomed her and, later, their daughter Meghan into the
family. When Melissa met Brad, she welcomed him and his daughter, Isha into the family. Omi was a beach babe and had to have a beach adjustment every summer. She visited San Diego with her sister, daughter, grand-daughter Shona and her Schatz, Zach, until she discovered Captiva Island, Florida. Omi hosted Zach and all of the family girls on her annual Captiva vacation week, leading them on shell collecting walks and introducing them to grouper and ribs at Doc Ford's restaurant. Petra hosted the family's Fourth of July cook-out and Christmas Eve dinner, even inviting Santa to drop by when Zach was six years old. She was a dear and loving wife, a family leader, a good and loving friend, a trusted confidante and a generous and caring soul who gave a thousand-fold more than she received.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Beaudry, Sr., her older brother, Pete Beaudry and her German uncle and aunt, Helmut and Frieda. Family members missing her include her dear mother, Oma, her beloved husband, Larry, her dear sister, Norma, and Elenore, her amazing daughter Melissa and partner Brad and her son Zach and daughters Shona and Isha, her brother Wayne and his wife Regina and their daughter, Meghan, Pete's partner Dorothy and Omi's great-granddaughter Claire. Petra is missed by her dear and close friends Karen, Lisa, and Angelika, her many clients and friends, especially Stacy and a whole city full of friends and acquaintances who filled her life with fun, love and great stories. Petra, our Omi, has left a hole in our hearts which can never be filled except with memories which we intend to keep alive. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private service and internment are planned.
