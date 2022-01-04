Petronilo ‘Chapo’ Tenorio, Jr., 83

BENSON — Petronilo “Chapo” Tenorio, Jr. passed away peacefully while at Benson Hospital on December 15, 2021, at the age of 83. Chapo was a life-long resident of Benson, Arizona born on September 28, 1938, to Petronilo and Aurora (Monguia) Tenorio. Chapo married his loving wife, Maria “Pat” Jesus Tenorio, in July 1975. He attended Benson High School, going on to work for the railroad and soon after serving our Country in the United States Army. After becoming an Army Veteran, Chapo went on to work for Apache Powder until retirement. He loved to joke around, laugh and found humor in everything around him. Always the biggest smile in the room, he and his infectious smile will be missed greatly by all his loved ones.
Chapo was preceded in death by his wife, Maria J Tenorio; his daughter, Gloria Kirkwood; parents, Petronilo and Aurora Tenorio; and siblings, Gregoria, Maria, Ramon, and Nick.
Chapo is survived by grandchildren, Kimberly Guilliams of Benson Arizona, Darci (Cory) Nelson of Benson, Arizona, Ian (Shannon) Kirkwood of Saint David, Arizona, and Stacee (Oscar) Tovar of Tucson, Arizona; great-grandchildren, Ashton (Glen) Perez, Connor Hancox, Tyler Guilliams, Devlin Comaduran, Adam McBride, Lauren McBride, Gloria Guilliams, Sydney Guilliams, Greyson Kirkwood, Valentina Tovar, Esmeralda Tovar; and great-great-grandchild, Aurora Perez. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held on December 22, 2021, at 6 p.m., at Richardsons Mortuary.
Funeral services were held on December 23, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, with graveside ceremonies following. Pallbearers: Ian Kirkwood, Tyler Guilliams, Devlin Comaduran, Damian Austin, Robert Austin, and Albert Rigney.