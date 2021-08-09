If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
CASA GRANDE — Philip was born in Bisbee at the Phelps Dodge Hospital. Albert Bond, his father, was an underground hard-rock miner for the PD Company. His mother, Mary Ann, was a well-known Cochise County teacher who first taught at small schools in Double Adobe, El Dorado, McNeal and Palominas before working in various Bisbee schools. Philip was one of her students at the El Dorado school.
After attending Double Adobe School and Douglas High School, Philip entered the University of Arizona Vocational Agriculture program. He paid his way through college by working at the U of A farm and summers with the U.S. Forest Service in the Chiricahuas. With a degree in Agriculture education, he ran award winning Vo-Ag and FFA programs at Coolidge High School. There he met Julie who became his wife for 45 years before passing in 2013. His love of plants and landscaping led him to start his own plant nursery, The Avocado'' in Casa Grande. As a Master Gardiner, he taught classes at Central Arizona College and gave many seminars around the state. He was very active in his church where he taught Sunday School for many years. He is survived by his daughter, Susan (Scott); three grandchildren, Anthony, Marissa and Matthew; sister, Charlotte; brothers David (Mary) and Eddie (Carrie).
Services will be held at the LDS Church in Coolidge on Saturday, August 14 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow that afternoon at the McNeal cemetery.