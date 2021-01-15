SIERRA VISTA — Philip Charles Leader, 73, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away peacefully, surrounded by those he loved.
Philip was born in Oak Park, Illinois, to Bramwell Leader and Ruth Welch. He was raised in Chicago, Illinois and Winchester, Indiana. He graduated from Larkin High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix. He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam war, where he served with the 1st Calvary Division. During his distinguished career he received numerous awards which included, the Parachutist Badge, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Air Medal. He also served with both the 82nd Airborne Division and the 101st Airborne Division. Philip married Naoma Leader on March 28, 1986 in Glendale, Arizona. As a young man, he supported the Salvation Army as a volunteer. Philip was also a member of the National Rifle Association, and the Pueblo Del Sol Country Club.
Philip worked many years in corporate America in mid to upper management in several different industries. He served as Vice President of Manufacturing, Director of Call Centers finally retiring in 2010 as a Senior Director for CVS Caremark. He was well known and loved by his employees as not just a manager but as a leader, a mentor and counselor. Philip was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, travel, and play golf with his family and friends.
Philip is survived by his loving wife, Naoma Leader of Decatur, Arizona; son, Jerrod Long married to Nichole Long; daughter, Danielle Ames married to Wayne Ames; son, Jason Leader married to Kari Leader; sister, Susan (Richard) Fisher; sister, Kay Kelly; brother Paul (Margie) Welch; sister, Judy (Tim) Fenner; sister-in-law, Jacque Welch; and 9 grandchildren. He has a large extended family who have many fond memories of Phil. He was loved dearly by all. Phil was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rodney Welch.
Funeral services with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church, 100 W Oak St., Huachuca City, Arizona 85616. The service will be officiated by Pastor Larry. A private burial will follow at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
If friends wish, they may make memorial contributions in his honor to the Salvation Army.
Funeral arrangements are being directed by Hatfield Funeral Home.
