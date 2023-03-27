Philip James Maack, 44

SAN TAN VALLEY, ARIZONA—Philip James Maack, age 44, of San Tan Valley, Arizona passed away unexpectedly at his home in the early morning hours of February 11, 2023. Philip was born in West Berlin, Germany on July 5, 1978 to his parents, Paul and Judith Maack. He attended schools in Sierra Vista, Arizona and earned an Associate Degree in Graphic Design from Collins College, Tempe, Arizona. Philip was very drawn to the information technology field. After gaining vast knowledge with fiber optic cabling, among other information technology skills, Philip became a contractor for four years by providing communication support to the U. S. Army at Camp Cropper, Camp Stryker and Camp Victory, Iraq. Philip was currently working for the City of Scottsdale as an Enterprise Communications Specialist; a job that he loved so much that he called it his dream job.
Philip is survived by his beloved wife Stephanie Maack, beloved daughters Stephanie G. Maack and Samantha I. Maack of San Tan Valley, Arizona, his mother Judy Maack of Sierra Vista, Arizona and father Paul (Myra) Maack of Huntsville, Alabama, brothers Hans (Nicole) Tanke of Oak Creek, Wisconsin and Nicholas (Audrey) Maack of Huntsville, Alabama, nieces Hannah and Annika Tanke of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Evelyn and nephew Noah Maack of Huntsville, Alabama, his aunt Janet (Roger) Dotson of Sidney, Ohio and numerous cousins, his mother-in-law and step father-in-law, Dolores and William Litchfield of Buena Park, California, and step mother-in-law, Lorraine Gawlik of Buena Park, California.
Philip was preceded in death by his daughter Emily Maack, grandparents Sylvester and Manetta Frilling and Clarence and Mildred Maack, Uncles John Robert, James, Jerold and John Anthony Frilling, Aunt Mary Jane Shadoan and father-in- law Leonard Gawlik.
Philip was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. He always dreamed of attending a football game at The Shoe. Philip was a very loving and giving person which was indicated by his decision to be an organ donor with the hope to save lives after his passing. Philip will be greatly missed by his family, coworkers, and many friends who grieve his passing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 N. Taylor Dr. 85635, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85132 with the Rev. Gregory Adolph presiding.