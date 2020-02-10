Philip Wilder, 71

SIERRA VISTA–Philip was born and raised in Jacksonville, Illinois, on May 10, 1948 but enjoyed living in California, Oklahoma, and Texas before making Sierra Vista his final home for the last ten years. He passed away on January 2, 2020. Although he held a variety of jobs, he spoke mostly of his time working in the food and beverage services, and Workforce in Kileen, Texas. He enjoyed playing the saxophone, working on woodworking projects, and puzzles. He loved to laugh and play with his dogs. He was a professing Christian and will be missed, but "to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." We love you, Dad. See you soon!
He is survived by his children: daughter Yvonne Grossi (Kevin) of Arizona and their children Jason Wilder (Abby), Jade Munsey (Daniel), Presence Doyle (Daniel), and Sofia Grossi; son Gary Wilder (Joel), of Texas and their children, Daniel Harder (Sandra), Josh Wilder, Abby Houston (Jarrod), and Jose Wilder; son Kevin Wilder of Illinois and his children Cramer and Kaeleah Wilder. Great grandchildren Eden Munsey, Marli Harder, and Brennan, Bentley, and Elizabeth Houston.
Philip is preceded in death by his parents Sherman and Gladys Wilder and brother Paul Wilder.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 26 at 3:30 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church.
