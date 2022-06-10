Phillip A Johnston, 70

HUACHUCA CITY — In loving memory of Phillip A Johnston. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 6, 1951 and passed away in his home after a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He leaves behind his wife, Yvonne (Lavender/Fortune) of 18 1/2 years. He is survived by his four grandchildren, Bryce, Bailey, Brentley and Emmy, 2 step children, Heather L. Bourne (Fortune) (Dan) and SFC Daniel S. Fortune (Jolena), brother Ben Johnston and many brothers and sisters in Christ. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty J. Johnston (Willard), father Carl G. Johnston and brother Steve Johnston. He was a Merchant Marine/Coast Guard on the Great Lakes 1968-1979. He retired from Toledo Jeep (UAW) in June 2007. He was a Patriot Guard Rider, a CMA member/Rider and a member of the American Legion Riders. He was a true man if God, loved his church families and talking about the Lord. His passions we're riding his Harley, RV'ing, his grandbabies and his dogs and cat. His past times were watching Nascar and NHRA racing. He will be truly missed but will meet him again in Heaven. His favorite Bible verse was Hebrews 10:38 ".....But my righteous one will live by faith. And if he shrinks back, I will not be pleased with him." 39 But we are not of those who shrink back and are destroyed, but of those who believe and are saved. Please feel free to make a donation for Pancreatic Cancer Research or go to www.godscountrycafe.com, a nonprofit food truck ministry that Phillip and Yvonne were in the midst of starting.
Jensens Sierra Vista Mortuary. Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.