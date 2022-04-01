Phillip ‘Phil’ Evans Wralstad, 89

SIERRA VISTA — Phillip “Phil” Evans Wralstad, a 61-year resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. He was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on a blizzardy day November 11, 1932, to Carl Manvil and Ellen Amanda (Evans) Wralstad.
Phillip grew up on a farm in Grafton, North Dakota, attending a one-room schoolhouse with a class of eight through his primary school years. He then moved to the local high school in Grafton to complete his secondary education. After graduation, he spent a gap year earning money for college and then continued his education at the University of North Dakota, earning a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. In following years, he earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Oklahoma while at the same time raising a family. Phillip was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1956 and completed his active duty service as an Army Captain in 1963, followed by a civil service career with the Army Security Agency and Army Electronic Proving Ground at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona, where he retired as Technical Director, Intelligence/Electronic Warfare Test Directorate. In 1995, Phillip was inducted into the U.S. Army Operational Testers’ Hall of Fame for his 35 years of dedicated service in the U.S. Army testing community.
Phillip served his church and community for decades in many roles as a member of Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church (SELC), the SELC choir, Rotary International, the Huachucans, the Sierra Vista School Board, the Sierra Vista Symphony Board, the Cochise Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering, the Institute of Electrical/Electronic Engineers, the Military Officers Association of America, Men Who Cook, and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team. He enjoyed an occasional round of golf, time spent with his family, travel, and numerous hobbies at his home.
Phillip was preceded in death by his first wife, Mickie Lou (Thornton) Wralstad, and his parents, Carl Manvil and Ellen Amanda Wralstad. He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Susan Emilie Wralstad of Sierra Vista, Arizona; children, Mark (Lee Ann) Wralstad of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Beth (Mark) Voltmann of Dublin, Ohio, and Laurie Wralstad of Grapevine, Texas; sister, Marilyn (Gerald) Wigness of Bemidji, Minnesota; grandchildren, Evans, Garrett, Isabella, Kurt, Sarah, Stephanie, Jennifer, Carter, Trey, and Hayden; and great-grandchildren Isaac, Reed, and Addison.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner Ave., Sierra Vista, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall and a 1:00 p.m. Committal service with Military Honors at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista. All are welcome.
The family respectfully suggests memorial donations be sent in Phillip’s name to Lutheran World Relief online at lwr.org or mailed to Lutheran World Relief, P.O. Box 17061, Baltimore, Maryland 21297-1061.
Phillip was deeply loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed in our lives. Messages for Phil’s family can be left at jensensmortuary.com.