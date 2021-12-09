Phyllis Cook James, 77

BISBEE — Phyllis Cook James, a beautiful and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, left this world on December 4, 2021. She was born to F. Seymour Cook and Mildred Carl Cook on February 19, 1944 in Morristown, New Jersey.
After graduating high school, Phyllis attended college but then decided to marry Gary Hainley. Two children, Timothy J. Hainley and Peter Gregory Hainley, were born before she found herself single. She met soldier David James at Fort Ord, California. Two more children were born, Stephanie Elfrieda James at Fort Ord, California and Nichole Florence James in Heidelberg, Germany. Traveling and visiting family were memorable highlights during the family’s overseas tour. Next came 15 years east of the Mississippi River for four assignments in Virginia. She lovingly cared for her severely and profoundly disabled daughter, Nichole. She completed Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts Degrees, both at Trinity College in Washington D.C. She briefly taught kindergarten, first, and second grades in Virginia prior to moving to Sierra Vista, Arizona. She taught at Greenway Elementary School in Bisbee. Phyllis also found time to accept church assignments such as teaching the little children and volunteering in the Sierra Vista Family History Center. She excelled at cooking, sewing, painting, and creating greeting cards from her photography. She wrote beautiful letters to friends and family.
Phyllis is survived by her husband David of 47 years, son Timothy Hainley (Kristin), daughter Stephanie James (Garett Castle), stepson Dennis James, stepson Daniel (Ida) James, stepson Robert (Christine) James, sister Ellen (Bill) Pickell, sister M. Jean (Darwin) Rygg, many grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.
A kind and gentle soul, she leaves a legacy of uncommonly genuine compassion. She served as a fine example of human decency and she will be sorely missed.
A time of visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Saturday, December 11, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 1655 S. Avenida Del Sol Sierra Vista, Arizona. Interment services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery.