Poppy Lucy Harber, 84

SIERRA VISTA—Poppy was born on November 11, 1938, in Buckinghamshire, England and passed away on April 17, 2023, at 84 years old. Poppy was the youngest of four children born to Charles Thomas Harber and Annie Elizabeth Butler, she is survived by her sister Pam. Poppy’s young family was molded in the strength that had to survive the bombings of their country during World War II and the rejuvenation efforts that followed.
Poppy married a young Army soldier named Jarrell (Jerry) T. Williams and together they had four daughters: Karon (Roger) Hammond, Deborah (Jim) Munson, Sherry (Charles) Maples, and Andrea (George) Fisher. Their daughters blessed them with 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Poppy was preceded in passing by her husband Jerry, daughter Karon, son-in-law Roger, sister Joan, and brother Robyn.
Poppy worked tirelessly at menial labor jobs when she and Jerry brought their family to Sierra Vista in 1978. Her dream was always to be a business owner and through her passion and determination she owned and operated three businesses: Arizona Tans, Baskets Instead and Sierra Vista Flowers and Gifts. Her daughters believed in Poppy’s vision and formed partnerships with her in her never-ending pursuit of her dreams.
Poppy was the owner and manager of Sierra Vista Flowers for 27 years and loved every day. She focused on supporting her community by doing business fairly, volunteering her time, and donating money to local charities. Poppy was proud and humbled by the friendships she formed during her business ownership, each was special to her and had great bearing on how she led her life. She had numerous awards for her time on the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Vista Rotary Club, Sierra Vista Ambassadors, and the Military Affairs Committee (MAC). She was an avid donor to the Boys and Girls Club, Sierra Vista Animal Shelter, Buena High School, Project Graduation and Sierra Vista Youth Sports leagues. Poppy loved her community and the people of Sierra Vista and was very proud to support the endeavors that propelled the city forward.
Our mother gave us life and we have each given that gift to others, she gave us unconditional love, we have questioned her actions, but she just continued to give, she showed us strength when we were at our weakest and taught us that life is not lived within boundaries. We would like to invite all Poppy’s friends, associates and loved ones to her memorial service on April 30, 2023, at 1:00 o’clock at Hatfield Funeral Home. Poppy’s remains will be interred with her husband Jerry. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity in her honor.
We would like to express our gratitude to the staff and management at Healing Hearts and Casa Del La Paz Hospice for the compassionate care they provided our mom, it was above and beyond.