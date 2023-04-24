Poppy Lucy Harber, 84

SIERRA VISTA—Poppy was born on November 11, 1938, in Buckinghamshire, England and passed away on April 17, 2023, at 84 years old. Poppy was the youngest of four children born to Charles Thomas Harber and Annie Elizabeth Butler, she is survived by her sister Pam. Poppy’s young family was molded in the strength that had to survive the bombings of their country during World War II and the rejuvenation efforts that followed.

Poppy married a young Army soldier named Jarrell (Jerry) T. Williams and together they had four daughters: Karon (Roger) Hammond, Deborah (Jim) Munson, Sherry (Charles) Maples, and Andrea (George) Fisher. Their daughters blessed them with 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Poppy was preceded in passing by her husband Jerry, daughter Karon, son-in-law Roger, sister Joan, and brother Robyn.

