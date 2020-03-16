Laverne Campbell, 79 - The memorial service scheduled March 21, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Services will be rescheduled for a later date.
Most Popular
-
82-year-old man convicted in 2005-2006 child molestation case
-
New Army contract helps mitigate Fort Huachuca/Sierra Vista job loss
-
Clearing shelves causing more chaos: COVID-19 reaction in Sierra Vista no different than nation
-
Contractor Sky sentenced to probation in Bisbee assault case
-
Running list of local closures, cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19
-
Arizona schools closed at least through March 27, announce Ducey and Hoffman
-
Fort Huachuca leaders assure community needed steps being taken to mitigate coronavirus risk
-
Coronavirus halts Ireland trip, for now
-
Albert Kemp, Jr (Duffer), 62
-
Man found dead in park is identified, police seek information
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.