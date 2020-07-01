R. Joe Bustamante, 71

TOMBSTONE — R. Joe Bustamante passed away suddenly on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 at his home in Tombstone, Arizona, at the age of 71. He was born in Pomerene, Arizona, and graduated from Benson Union High School. He was actively involved in sports - football, basketball, and tennis and was a member of the school band. He served his community where he lived as a volunteer firefighter, EMT and in the 4th of July firework festivities.
Joe is survived by his wife Rachel, his son Anthony (Maritza), one grandson, Anthony James, three sisters, Frances Shillito (Ron), Margarita Wilson (Roy), Berta M. Bustamante, a brother-in-law (Arthur Dolphin), a sister-in-law (Mary Ellen Sheppard), and many nephews and nieces and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe L. and Ramona S. Bustamante .
Joe was known for his very unselfish, honest, generous, and kind spirit. His family whom he loved very much was an important part of his life. He was a good husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Joe was loved by all his family and friends and will be greatly missed. He will remain in our hearts forever.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Richardson’s Benson Mortuary, Benson, Arizona. You may express condolences to the family to Maritza at: yayaboost@yahoo.com. Celebration of Life for Joe will be held at a future date.
