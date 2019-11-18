Rachael Holland, 77

HUACHUCA CITY–Rachael Holland passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019. In her last days, she was surrounded by family who brought to her love and peace. Rachael was born on January 5, 1942, in Canton, Ohio to Thomas (Tom) Simon and Pauline Palmer (Bill). She graduated from Lincoln High School in Canton in 1960. She and Kenneth (Kenny) Miller were married in 1961, and they had three daughters together. She and Kenny remained cherished friends. Rachael then married Richard (Dick) Holland on September 7, 1978, and they were married for 47 wonderful years.
Rachael had a gypsy spirit and was very proud of her Native American heritage passed down from her father. She had a kind and gentle soul. Rachael and Dick lived in many beautiful and scenic parts of the U.S., a favorite being Nederland, Colorado, where she made many good and faithful friends. Rachael enjoyed crafting, the outdoors, travelling, just being with her husband, and her menagerie of a family.
Left to honor Rachael and remember her love are her husband Dick Holland of Huachuca, Arizona; two daughters Laura Anacker of Pahrump, Nevada and Hope Steffey (Gregory) of Youngstown, Ohio; a stepdaughter Wendy Simpson (Aaron Pernela) of Huachuca, Arizona; and a stepson Gregory Holland (Jennifer) of Erie, Pennsylvania. Rachael had 9 grandchildren Kristopher, Casi, Jasmine, Griffin, Madison, Sarah, Racheal, Rebeccah, and Donald. Rachael also had 5 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her 3 sisters Jean Royer (Glen) of East Canton, Ohio, Nancy Owens (Winston) of East Canton, and Martha Massello of Bolivar, Ohio; two brothers in law James (Jim) Holland of Longmont, Colorado, David Holland (Wendy) of Erie, Pennsylvania, and a sister-in-law Lisa Holland of Palm Harbor, Florida. Rachael also had many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Rachael in death are her parents, Tom and Pauline, and her beloved daughter Kendra Lock, of Nederland, Colorado.
Rachael’s final wishes were to spend eternity in the wind, so her ashes will be freed at the Continental Divide at a later date.
