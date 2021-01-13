Radi Ann Porter, 69

BISBEE — Radi Ann Porter was born October 5, 1951 and left this world on January 9, 2021 surrounded by her best friends, daughter and some of her grandchildren. Radi Ann was preceded in death by her parents William (Bill) Porter and Lois Porter.
She was one of five children and is survived by her brothers, Patrick (Linda), Jack (Pat), and John; her sister Meg (Melhem); her daughter, Jasper (Don); grandchildren, Thomas (Samantha), Leigh (Brandon), Madison, Jesse and Jacob; and two great grandchildren Kylee and Jude; as well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Radi Ann is also survived by her lifelong sisterhood of friends: Cris, Catherine, Karen, her sister Meg and Jill who selflessly provided love and care round the clock in her last days.
Radi Ann was a lifelong adventurer, a nurturer, an advice giver, an environmentalist, botanist, photographer, and activist. She always stood up for her beliefs, and said what she meant and meant what she said. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Bisbee Animal Shelter via PayPal — bisbeefriends@gmail.com — mail to PO Box 1620 Bisbee, 85603.
