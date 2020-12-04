Ralph Boone Snapp, 95
CARR CANYON — Ralph Boone Snapp passed peacefully in his Carr Canyon home on November 30, 2020. He was born into the historical culture of Virginia Gentlemen in Winchester, Virginia on October 25, 1925 to Dr. Ralph Baumgardner and Lily Boone Groves Snapp.
Ralph was a man who quietly and unobtrusively made lasting impacts in all areas of his life. His steadfastness, competence and integrity brought strong structure and stability to his family, his work and the many institutions he helped. Ralph joined the Navy in 1943 with his service taking him from Florida to California as he engaged with the beginnings of radar technology. In 1945 he returned to Carnegie Institute of Technology where he graduated in June of 1948 as a Mechanical Engineer. He married Rosemary Wertz that same month.
Ralph began work in Annapolis, Maryland at the Naval Ship Research and Development Center in 1950, and for 30 years did research and testing, making important gains in shaft seal technology for nuclear submarines. In 1965 he received the George W. Melville Award, the highest honor conferred upon engineers and scientists at the Marine Engineering Laboratory. His 1962 master’s thesis was printed by the Laboratory and distributed to the Bureau of Ships. His work led to other publications and patents. Although he retired in 1978, he continued to serve for ten more years as consultant for Naval Sea Systems Command.
In his acceptance speech for the Melville Award, Ralph spoke of maintaining a sense of balance and lived out that philosophy with his family and community. He was a Scout Leader, the Treasurer for the local YMCA, and President of the Severna Park Association. He and Rosemary chaired committees for community and beach festivities. They hosted thirty-three New Year’s celebrations. Family vacations were spent camping and touring National Parks. The Snapps’ move to Carr Canyon in 1994 started their engagement with the history and the natural environment of the area. They were founders of the Friends of the Huachuca Mountains, the group that restored the historic Carr House as a visitor’s center. Ralph set up the Friends’ administrative structure and served as President, Secretary, and Treasurer. He served as Treasurer for local churches and auditor for the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona. Ralph enjoyed the many naturalists, hikers, photographers, historians and especially the family and friends who visited the Carr Canyon home.
Ralph is survived by Rosemary Snapp, his wife of 72 years; children, Randolph (Joan) Snapp, Lawrence Snapp, Elizabeth (Joseph) Charron; grandchildren, Cameron (Kristen) Snapp, Jeffrey (Lynda Rice) Charron, Lisa (Julian Irwin) Charron.
A memorial will be held when family and friends can travel.
