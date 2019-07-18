Ralph Chester Graves, 78
Sierra Vista —
Ralph Chester Graves, (Retired, Chief Warrant Officer III, United States Army), age 78, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio on February 12, 1941 to French Ralph Graves Sr. and Jessie Pearl (Lane) Graves.
He is survived by his wife, Sally; three children, Terry Graves, David Andrew (Wendy) Graves, and Linda Marie (Todd Paris) Graves. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Joseph and Courtney Softich. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother French Ralph Graves Jr.
Ralph was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including a Silver Star, four Distinguished Flying Crosses and a Bronze Star. He served seven years in the Air Force, with Flying Cobra helicopters in Vietnam for two tours, and 13 years in the Army. After retiring from the Army, he worked 10 years as a jeweler in Tacoma, Washington. From there, with his beloved wife of 59 years, they became full-time RV’ers. Enjoying life to the fullest for the next 15 years.
Ralph will be interred at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
