Ralph Duane Burchard, 81
BENSON — Ralph Duane Burchard was called to his heavenly home on November 16, 2020, while sleeping peacefully at his home in J-6 where he resided with his wife since 1985. He was born in Bristol, Pennsylvania on July 8, 1939.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Gertrude Burchard. He is survived by his beloved wife Dianna Burchard of J-6; four children, Joanne (Rob) Martin of Tucson, Sandy Stutz of Tucson, Michelle (Gary) Schneider of Las Vegas, Nevada, Russell (Christine) Woolstenhulme of J-6, two adopted children; Daniel (Becky) Vazquez of Gilbert, Grace Perez of Tucson; his sister Hester Haas of Georgia; 12 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. His life was dedicated to serving the Lord, his family, and his work, in that order.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Richarson’s Remembrance Center in Benson; viewing at 1:00 p.m.; memorial service at 2:00 p.m. followed by graveside service at Cochise Gardens of Rest.
