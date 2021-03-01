Ralph R. Germeroth, 95

SIERRA VISTA — Ralph R. Germeroth, August 6, 1925 - January 14, 2021 Ralph Robert Germeroth, age 95, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born August 6, 1925 near Columbus, Nebraska to Conrad and Mabel (Saalfeld) Germeroth. Ralph was married to his beloved Aldine (Sander), January 31, 1948. He was preceded in death by Aldine, his parents, Conrad and Mabel and his brothers Paul L. and Loren E. Germeroth.
Ralph’s faith in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ was the foundation of his life. He was dedicated to his family and especially his wife, Aldine with whom he enjoyed 65 years of marriage. Ralph was also a decorated World War II Army combat veteran, receiving both the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He spent most of his adult life as a Business Manager in the automobile business.
Ralph is survived by his sons David of Denver, Colorado, Rodney (Denise) of Aurora, Colorado, Sidney (Pamela) of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Gary (Kathy) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He is also survived by several sisters-in-law: Ruth Germeroth of Canton, Michigan, Nancy Germeroth of Clinton Township, Michigan, Delores Sander of Columbus, Nebraska, and Lois Klug of Toledo, Ohio.
Ralph was interred at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery January 21, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona on April 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. A live stream of the service will be available.
Memorial gifts are requested in lieu of flowers. Suggested organizations include: Immanuel Lutheran Church, Sierra Vista, Arizona, Colorado Lutheran High School Association, Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch, and Lutheran World Relief.
