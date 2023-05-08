Ralph Wall Jr., 87

SIERRA VISTA— SGM Ralph Wall Jr., 87 of the United States Army, Retired, passed May 4th, 2023. Ralph was born October 15th, 1935 in Glensted, Missouri to Norman Ralph Wall and Gertrude (Jones) Wall. We could write about his extensive Army career of 32 years, which he was proud to serve, but instead we want to share what defined him. Ralph was a dedicated husband, father and family man. He was the best example to us of kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, honesty, patience and love. He was a man who was always present for his family and loved ones. He always put others before himself. He was the BEST.

We will miss all of this and more.

