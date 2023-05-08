SIERRA VISTA— SGM Ralph Wall Jr., 87 of the United States Army, Retired, passed May 4th, 2023. Ralph was born October 15th, 1935 in Glensted, Missouri to Norman Ralph Wall and Gertrude (Jones) Wall. We could write about his extensive Army career of 32 years, which he was proud to serve, but instead we want to share what defined him. Ralph was a dedicated husband, father and family man. He was the best example to us of kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, honesty, patience and love. He was a man who was always present for his family and loved ones. He always put others before himself. He was the BEST.
We will miss all of this and more.
Love you, until we meet again….
Ralph is survived by his loving wife Sook Y. Wall (Jin) of 63 years. Loving father to daughters Rita Gummalauski and Carol Wall Breaux. Adored Grandpa to Andre Nunez, Nicole Gummalauski, Jonathan Laws, Kayla Gummalauski, and Lucas Breaux. Great Grandpa to Danica, A.J., Dakota, Dahlia and many nephews and nieces.
Services with Military Honors will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona on May 10th, 2023 at NOON.
A special Thank you to Valor Hospice Care for their loving care and support during his final days. Also our family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Canyon Vista Medical Center staff and those who have offered support and comfort. We are truly humbled and grateful.