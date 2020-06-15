Ramon Leatherman, 54

DOUGLAS — Ramon passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and their children.

Ramon was preceded in death by his mother Maria J. Leatherman. He is survived by Lydia C. Leatherman, his children: Lydia A, Diego R, and Cynthia M. Leatherman. His grandchildren Angel and Jerilyn Dorame. His siblings: Frank, Lupita, Alex and Sylvia Leatherman, also many nieces and nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.

Ramon was as motivated in his career as he was with his family and hobbies. A veteran of the U.S. Airforce, Ramon worked for the Douglas Fire Dept. as a firefighter, EMT and Paramedic and held titles of Lieutenant, Captain, and acting Chief.

Aside from his profession, he was very entrepreneurial and throughout the years owned several businesses in the city of Douglas. He was the proud owner of the family business Virtual Video. His hobby of computers turned into his second major business named Computer Upgrade center. Later, he also owned and managed Giggles and another store named Computer Doc. Ramon was always learning new things and he also studied small aircraft piloting which he always had a passion for after serving in the Airforce.

Ramon was always loved, respected and admired by many. May his wings fly high in the sky.

Rosary was on June 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Douglas, Arizona.

