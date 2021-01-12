BENSON - Ramon P Gamez went to the Lord January 5th in the early morning hours at home with his wife of 56 years, his son and Grandson by his side. Ray was born in a small adobe block home on the banks of the San Pedro river approximately 30 miles north of Benson in the Gamez homesite that is still standing there today. He was the 4th of 12 children born to Ramon D. and Manuela V. Gamez. He attended the Pool School in Cascabel until the 8th grade. As a child and through his teenage years he kept busy working alongside his father on farms and ranches along the San Pedro river. It was later he became a full time employee for the Cspear ranch and soon married his sweetheart Julieta E. Lopez. A year later working at the three Links ranch where he worked with Rosendo Corrales which he would describe as his fondest cowboy mentor. It was also at that time Ray and Julie returned to the ranch with their first son Manuel (Manny). Shortly after that Ray took a job with the Benson Unified School District as a custodian and bus driver. One of his favorite bus runs was going through the Tres Alamos community that had a rough dirt road from the city limits to the last stop just beyond the White House Ranch. He enjoyed the band day trips and any trip involving the FFA programs. A year later Ray and Julie would bring home their daughter Leanor and shortly after her a second son Miguel in 1969. In 1973 Ray and Julie welcomed and raised four children from the Gamez family into their home. Three nephews, Danny, Tony and George and one niece, Debbie. With a family of seven children he hosted many adventures which always included many other relatives as well as our childhood friends. Camping, hunting, fishing, roundups, branding livestock and clearing fence lines. Ray could make an event out of any work even building a fence.
In 1979 Ray had the opportunity to reconnect with his first passion of labor, ranching, and took a position at the Cascabel Land and Cattle Company. It was here where was reunited with a life-long friend, Armando Bernal. Together they worked in Cascabel and Animas, New Mexico. The two friends spent many hours in the saddle, on the seat of a tractor and in the auto shop throughout their years together.
As the years passed the children grew up, graduated school and moved on. It was then that Ray and Julie made their way back to Benson where he hired on with the City of Benson and 15 years later retired from his Street Foreman position.
After retirement Ray and Julie would continue to travel and seek adventure with a new rescue type dog of choice by their side. They were extremely fond of all corners of New Mexico, the White Mountains and the Chiricahua Mountains. Even with the time spent traveling Ray found the time to dedicate countless hours to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Ramon D. and Manuela V. Gamez. Four sisters, Armida, Atremisa, Mary and Anita. Three Brothers Rudy, Frankie and Freddie. He is survived by his wife, Julie. Sons Danny, Tony, Manny, George and Miguel. Daughters Debbie and Leanor. His brother David, (wife Linda). Sisters Sally (husband Tony Lancaster), Bertha (husband Alex Gradillas) and Imelda (husband Bobby Ramirez).
He will be greatly missed by the many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren that he was so greatly loved by. He will also be remembered by the many relatives and friends that were an important part of Ray’s life.
Papa Ray influenced many people, young and old. He was a man of few words but quick with a witty comment and to the point. His faith, ethics, morals and values were the guiding forces that led Ray in life and will always live on for those who were blessed to have known him. He will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at a later date.
