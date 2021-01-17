Ramona Machiche, 80

WILLCOX — Ramona Machiche of Willcox passed away on January 12, 2021 at the age of 80. She was born in Fronteras, Sonora, Mexico on August 30, 1940 to Catarino Lopez and Mercedes Retiz Lopez. Ramona was a loving homemaker and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children; Maria (Dagoberto) Martinez, Jose A. Machiche and Manny (Debbie) Machiche all of Willcox, Pablo (Mary) Machiche of Chandler and Orasio (Pauline) Machiche of Willcox along with 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She has three brothers and one sister also surviving. Preceding her in death was her husband, Pablo and a granddaughter, Celeste Machiche.
A private Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Private burial will be in the Sulphur Springs Community Cemetery. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
