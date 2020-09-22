Ramona Pesina, 68
WILLCOX — Ramona Pesina of Willcox passed away at home, peacefully and surrounded by family, on September 20, 2020 at the age of 68. She was born on January 27, 1952 to Jose Luis Ayala and Ninfa (DeLeon) Ayala. She spent her early childhood years in Abernathy, Texas before her family moved to Willcox where she has resided for more than 50 years. Ramona was a graduate of Eastern Arizona College and Northern Arizona University, where she earned her Masters in Education. She was a retired ESL Teacher who devoted nearly 30 years of service to the Willcox Unified School District. Ramona had a true passion for teaching and always strived to make a difference in her students lives. On August 12, 1972 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church she married Johnny Pesina, Sr. who survive her. She is also survived by her children, Melissa ( Keith) Vasquez of Buckeye, John Pesina and Daniel ( Alicia) Pesina both of Mesa; her grandsons, Justin ( Lindsay) Dobbin, Jarrett Dobbin and Nixon Pesina; along with her great grandson, Collin Dobbin. Her mother Ninfa Ayala, brothers Joe (Dolores) Ayala and Gabriel (Tonya) Ayala and her sister Rosie Ayala also survive her. Preceding her in death was her father and her brother Pedro “Pete” Ayala.
A rosary will be offered at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Westlawn Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. Please follow all the suggested CDC guidelines, Thank You. Condolences may be expressed at www.westlawnchapel-mortuary.com. Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
