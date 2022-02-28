WILLCOX — Ramona (Suzanna) Hernandez was called home by our Lord on February 5, 2022. Ramona was born in Thatcher, Arizona, on January 19, 1939, to Carmen (Moraga) and Eleno Palma. As a child she was raised by her grandmother, Rafaela (Valenzuela) Moraga and her Uncle Avelardo V. Moraga in Klondyke, Arizona. She attended the Klondyke School until she graduated from 8th grade and then attended Willcox High School. It was in Willcox that Ramona met her future husband, Ruben Hernandez. They were married on October 27, 1956. They welcomed a baby boy, Larry Ruben on March 28, 1957, and unfortunately lost him two days later, on March 30, 1957. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Roberta (Bobbie Sue Hernandez) Tapia in 1958 and Mary Ellen (Nena Hernandez) Carrasco in 1960. Ramona had a passion for life. She can be described as feisty and fiery as a ton of TNT, packaged in a tiny Black Cat firecracker. Ramona held many jobs in Willcox but her favorite place of employment was at the Willcox Market because she cherished working with all the kids and teenagers. She also enjoyed bowling in her league. Ramona had countless joys in life but her true love was for the outdoors. It was outdoors that with fondness and affection, she would cultivate her plants and flowers. She liked driving the riding lawn mower. All while drinking and savoring her favorite beer.
Ramona was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ruben and precious son Larry Ruben, her mother Carmen (Moraga) Vazquez, father Eleno Palma, and her grandmother, who was always so dear to her heart, Rafaela V. Moraga. She is survived by her daughters Roberta “Bobbie Sue” Tapia and Mary (Albert) Carrasco. Seven grandchildren, Rene (Becky) Tapia, Gabriel Tapia, Jamie (Tony) Limon, Melissa (Nick) Wearne, Cassandra (Jason) Pollard, Kristina (Drey) Brown, Samantha (Juan) Ruiz, eleven great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. Although Ramona had no siblings, she is also survived by her cousin Eugenia, both were raised together like sisters by their grandmother and Uncle Avelardo Moraga in Klondyke, Arizona. Ramona adored dogs and in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Animal Rescue Connection. Donations can be made through PayPal to gnswart@gmail.com or using Animal Rescue Connection through their Facebook page. At her request no services will be held. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.