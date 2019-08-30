SIERRA VISTA— Randall Lee Kidder, 64, died on August 26, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. He was the fiancé and best friend of Kathryn Stevenson. They shared in many wonderful adventures together and were engaged to be married.
Born in Dallas, Texas, Randy was the son of the late Raymond W. and Mary Louise Kidder of Sierra Vista, AZ. The family relocated to Kansas and then to New Jersey, where he spent his adolescent years. While at Shawnee High School in Indian Mills, New Jersey, he excelled on the football field and wrestling mat, earning Varsity letters in both sports.
Randy received a Bachelor of Science degree from Rider University’s College of Business Administration in 1977 and accepted his first position after college with Stackpole Components in Londonberry, New Hampshire, as a field salesman. His territory stretched from Connecticut to Maine. While working his way up in the company, Randy continued his business education, eventually earning his Master of Business Administration degree from Southern New Hampshire University and became Stackpole’s Product Manager. Over the years, he received many sales awards and accolades.
By the early 90s Randy was ready for a change. He moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona to be closer to his family, where he took on the position of Sales Manager at K-Tronics, the Kidder’s Bisbee-based-family business. He was a member of the Sierra Vista Sunrise Rotatory Club, serving a term as club president. Through his service work, Randy made several close friends. He quickly became a devoted University of Arizona sports fan and supporter. Randy thoroughly enjoyed attending games and University of Arizona athletic events. He was also an avid traveler and turned his hobby into a part-time business, Kidder Travel Services. Most recently, Randy visited Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The highlight of his trip was a Dubai Desert excursion, that included a dune-busting experience, regional cuisine and local entertainment. He treasured adventures, the opportunity to meet new people, and loved spending time with his family and friends. Randy will be remembered for his large stature, big smile and huge heart. He was kind, gentle, very funny, and enthusiastic. Randy was extremely lovable and will be greatly missed by so many. BEAR DOWN!
He is survived by his fiancé, Kathryn Stevenson (Tucson, Arizona); stepdaughters, Melissa Henderson (Billings, Montana) and Vicki Rucinski (Cary, North Carolina,); step grandson, Nicholas Rucinski (Cary, North Carolina); brothers Robert D.(Marion L.) Kidder (Helotes, Texas) and Raymond J. (Pennie) Kidder (Tucson, Arizona); and their children, Merryl K. Gutierrez (San Antonio, Texas); Douglas J. Kidder (Boerne, Texas); Karen K. Anders (Gilbert, Arizona); Kristen L. Kidder (Tucson, Arizona) and Raymond J. Kidder Jr. (La Habra, California). As well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7 at Hatfield’s Funeral Home, 830 S. Hwy 92 Sierra Vista AZ, 85635. The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., immediately followed by the service. After the service, family and friends are invited to a lunch reception at Pueblo del Sol Country Club, 2770 St. Andrews Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Randy’s honor may be made to the Sierra Vista Sunrise Rotary Club, P.O. Box 1021 Sierra Vista, AZ 85636. Please include “Randy Kidder” for the check memo. Donations may also be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-in-honor.
