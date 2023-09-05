SIERRA VISTA—Randall (Randy) Rice, It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Randy, our “Nermy”. Dearly loved Son, Brother, Grandson, Cousin, Uncle, and Friend on August 28, 2023. Randy had a huge beautiful heart and left a tremendous impression on everyone he came in contact with. His kindness, enthusiasm, and humor touched so many people in so many ways.
Born in Sierra Vista, Arizona he established himself through his detailed work ethic as a tile installer and remodeling worker, but really a “Jack of Many Trades”. He always strived to be the best at what he did, continuously being sought after for his quality of work. He was also a talented and well-known musician and guitar player as a member of several punk rock bands throughout Cochise County. Many, many people will continue to celebrate the art and passion he blasted out to his fans through his guitar.
As we say our farewell for now, we are blessed to be gifted with a lifetime of wonderful memories. Stories that make us laugh and cry as every word is spoken. Images and thoughts of his loving childhood, and watching him grow to be the loving and caring man that he was. Everyone always wanted to be around Randy. He had a huge personality and was loved intensely by so many.
Randy is survived by his Mother, Maureen Kelly Sepulveda, his Sister Shelby Beuning, Sister Katy Sepulveda, Brother Anthony Sepulveda, Cousin Jacob Stewart, and Grandmother Joy Rice.
The family extends our heartfelt gratitude to the ER staff and Director at Canyon Vista Medical Center for the overwhelming care, sensitivity, and protection of the family privacy they provided throughout the process, and well after.
Rest in peace Randy, “Nermy”. Your spirit lives on in the impression you left on everyone’s hearts. There are no words to describe how much you will be missed. We love you immensely, always.