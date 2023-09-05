Randall (Randy) Rice

Randall (Randy) Rice

SIERRA VISTA—Randall (Randy) Rice, It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Randy, our “Nermy”. Dearly loved Son, Brother, Grandson, Cousin, Uncle, and Friend on August 28, 2023. Randy had a huge beautiful heart and left a tremendous impression on everyone he came in contact with. His kindness, enthusiasm, and humor touched so many people in so many ways.

Tags